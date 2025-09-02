Sea Harvest helps Brimstone return to profitability
Attributable profit for the first half swung from a loss of R295.7m to a profit of R252.1m
02 September 2025 - 09:38
Investment holding company Brimstone has returned to profitability following a boost from its associate company Sea Harvest.
Brimstone's headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June rose 35% to 96.9c, driven by stronger profitability at Sea Harvest and improved internal cost control measures. Attributable profit for the period swung from a prior loss of R295.7m to a profit of R252.1m...
