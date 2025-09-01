West Pack Lifestyle slows down to grow again
Retailer opts for franchise-led model and away from corporate ownership
01 September 2025 - 05:00
Once on the brink of collapse, West Pack is rewriting its playbook. The household retailer best known for its storage, homeware and lifestyle products says the days of chasing rapid expansion are over, turning instead to a disciplined, franchise-led model and away from corporate ownership.
The group, which opened its doors in 2008, was placed in business rescue in mid-2024. Its rapid rollout strategy left the balance sheet overstretched, while Covid-19’s aftermath and a weak consumer climate added pressure. Cash flow dried up and the business had to reset...
