Strong hake performance nets near-double earnings for Sea Harvest
Fish business now accounts for 90% of fishing and aquaculture group’s earnings
01 September 2025 - 10:58
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 21:00
Fishing and aquaculture company Sea Harvest nearly doubled itsearnings at the halfway stage as its hake division emerged as a standout performer.
The group reported a 91% surge in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June to 95c...
