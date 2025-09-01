RCL Foods banks on baking, groceries as sugar faces import pressure
01 September 2025 - 09:07
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 18:25
RCL Foods is leaning on its baking and groceries divisions to power growth after both delivered a strong turnaround, but the company has flagged rising sugar imports as a risk that could weigh on future earnings.
CEO Paul Cruickshank said the group’s performance over the past year reflected a story of cost discipline and efficiency rather than volume gains, with consumer demand still under pressure across most categories...
