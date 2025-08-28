Rainbow triples earnings but warns of industry risks
The group has reported strong full-year results with HEPS more than tripling
28 August 2025 - 08:30
UPDATED 28 August 2025 - 10:05
Rainbow Chicken has reported a sterling set of results for the 2025 financial year, but has flagged risks to the industry, including US tariff policies, volatile input costs, potential outbreaks of avian influenza (AI) and challenging SA conditions.
The group, which was unbundled from RCL Foods and was separately listed on the JSE in July last year, said its turnaround strategy is far progressed, underpinned by enhanced feed quality, refined agricultural performance and disciplined cost management. ..
