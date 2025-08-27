Europe and SA businesses boost Bidcorp’s profit
Four bolt-on acquisitions have already been concluded in the new financial year, with several more opportunities under consideration
27 August 2025 - 08:25
Bid Corporation has delivered a solid full-year performance, reporting an almost 7% rise in earnings in a challenging trading environment.
The group, which has 94% of its revenue base outside SA, reported a 6.8% rise in headline earnings for the year ended June to R8.6bn, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) up 6.5% to 2,562.7c, reflecting the effect of the stronger rand...
