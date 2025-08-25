The tile and bathroom retailer has posted a 2% rise in full-year headline earnings per share amid sluggish economic conditions. The firm says that while customers are still drawn to the group’s brands, shoppers are buying smaller baskets as disposable income remains under pressure. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Lance Foxcroft.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on wins in sluggish economy
Business Day TV speaks to Lance Foxcroft, CEO of Italtile
The tile and bathroom retailer has posted a 2% rise in full-year headline earnings per share amid sluggish economic conditions. The firm says that while customers are still drawn to the group’s brands, shoppers are buying smaller baskets as disposable income remains under pressure. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Lance Foxcroft.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.