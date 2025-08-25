Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on wins in sluggish economy

Business Day TV speaks to Lance Foxcroft, CEO of Italtile

25 August 2025 - 19:52
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The tile and bathroom retailer has posted a 2% rise in full-year headline earnings per share amid sluggish economic conditions. The firm says that while customers are still drawn to the group’s brands, shoppers are buying smaller baskets as disposable income remains under pressure. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Lance Foxcroft.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shoprite says smart trolleys pose no threat to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Crypto in the crosshairs: Sars doubles staff for ...
Companies
3.
MTN Zakhele Futhi raises R391m with final sale of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Supermarket meals take bite out of Spur’s profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Curro takes a hit from R74m impairment
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.