Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
The loan hub will allow customers to apply for financing ‘as seamlessly as shopping online’
25 August 2025 - 12:59
Takealot has entered the home loans market, creating a marketplace for such services in partnership with MortgageMarket, the Naspers backed e-commerce platform announced on Monday.
Of Naspers’ two businesses in SA, Takealot is the unit most representative of the group’s global ambition to create e-commerce ecosystems in its various operating countries and regions. ..
