CTM owner Italtile eyes thriving Kenya as growth in SA hits ceiling
Home improvement retailer focuses on growth potential of East Africa’s economic powerhouse
25 August 2025 - 09:19
UPDATED 25 August 2025 - 14:16
Home improvement retailer Italtile is pivoting its focus to the growth-rich Kenyan market, with the group saying the East African economic powerhouse offers far more upside than its mature SA market.
Speaking to Business Day after the results announcement on Monday, CEO Lance Foxcroft confirmed that East Africa, particularly Kenya, which is the region’s biggest economy, is a key growth market for the group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.