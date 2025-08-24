Shoprite says smart trolleys pose no threat to jobs
Xpress Trolley enables shoppers to tally their purchases as they shop and pay directly via the cart
24 August 2025 - 16:30
Shoprite, SA’s largest corporate employer, says its new smart trolley pilot project in Cape Town will not put any employees’ jobs at risk.
The Xpress Trolley, developed by the ShopriteX innovation team, enables customers to scan items as they shop, track a running total and pay directly via the cart without having to queue at a till. The retailer said the trolleys are being tested at two Western Cape stores, Checkers Hyper Brackenfell and Checkers Constantia...
