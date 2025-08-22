Tiger Brands recalls Benny stock cubes over labelling error
The group is working with retail and wholesale partners to remove the affected stock from the shelves
22 August 2025 - 10:40
Tiger Brands has recalled its Benny beef- and chicken-flavoured stock cubes after discovering inaccurate nutritional information on the product packaging.
The group said on Thursday that the recall, which follows consultation with the National Consumer Commission, is being carried out despite no consumer complaints having been lodged yet...
