WATCH: CEO Val Nichas unpacks Spur’s stronger results and expansion

Business Day TV spoke with Val Nichas, CEO of Spur

21 August 2025 - 20:13
Spur has delivered a 16.5% rise in annual headline earnings per share due to stronger restaurant sales and an expanding footprint at home and abroad. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more detail on the performance.

