Walmart lifts annual forecast on solid demand

WALMART-RESULTS
Bengaluru — Walmart on Thursday raised its financial year sales and profit forecast, driven by strong demand from shoppers across all income levels, who have turned to the world’s largest retailer as they worry about rising costs.
Walmart’s results show it has continued to benefit from growing price sensitivity among Americans, earning revenue of $177.4bn in the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $176.16bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Consumer sentiment has weakened due to fears of higher inflation due to tariffs, hitting the bottom lines of some retail chains, but Walmart’s sales have remained resilient. Its shares, however, dipped 2.8% in premarket trading.
Walmart had warned it would increase prices this summer to offset tariff-related costs on certain goods imported to the US, a move that drew criticism from President Donald Trump. Several other apparel, footwear, and packaged goods retailers have issued similar warnings.
Walmart CFO John David Rainey said tariff costs will continue to go up.
“There are certainly areas where we have fully absorbed the impact of higher tariff costs. There are other areas where we’ve had to pass some of those costs along,” Rainey told CNBC, adding that “tariff-impacted costs are continuing to drift upwards.”
Still, Walmart raised its full-year sales forecast. Walmart expects annual sales to grow in the range of 3.75%-4.75%, compared with its previous forecast of a 3%-4% increase. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $2.52-$2.62, compared with its previous range of $2.50-$2.60.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based chain got a boost from a sharper online strategy as more customers relied on home deliveries. Its global e-commerce sales jumped 25% during the quarter and it touted that one-third of deliveries from stores took three hours or less.
US comparable sales
Walmart’s total US comparable sales rose 4.6%, fuelled by solid demand for fresh food, pantry and dairy products, and branded and over-the-counter medicines, beating analysts’ estimates of a 3.8% increase. The company noted strong customer response to more than 7,400 “rollbacks,” its term for discounted prices, with 30% more rollbacks on grocery items.
Average spending at the till rose 3.1% from an increase of 0.6% last year, but growth in customer visits fell to 1.5% from 3.6% in the year-earlier period. Walmart logged 40% growth in marketplace sales, including electronics, automotive, toys, and media and gaming.
A day earlier, Target warned of tariff-induced cost pressures, even as it reiterated that price increases would be considered only as a last resort.
Two-thirds of Walmart’s US sales are of domestically sourced products, executives had said last quarter, which gave it some insulation from tariffs compared with competitors.
Walmart forecast third-quarter net sales growth in a range of 3.75%-4.75%, excluding currency fluctuations.
Walmart lifts annual forecast on solid demand
Low price focus draws shoppers as e-commerce sales jump 25%
