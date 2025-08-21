Supermarket meals take bite out of Spur’s profit
21 August 2025 - 09:34
UPDATED 21 August 2025 - 20:12
Spur says it is facing growing competition from supermarkets as Checkers, Woolworths and other retailers aggressively expand their ready meals and fresh food ranges, which are eating into its customer base.
Ready-made meals, once viewed as a niche segment, are now a mainstream competitor for consumer wallets. Spur says it will continue to expand its takeaway and delivery offerings, but its defence against the supermarket threat rests on reinforcing its identity as a sit-down, family model...
