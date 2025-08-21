Spur’s profit rises as restaurant network expands
Spur opened more new restaurants than it closed and plans a bigger rollout in the year ahead, mostly in SA
21 August 2025 - 09:34
Spur Corporation has reported another year of growth, with stronger restaurant sales and an expanding footprint at home and abroad lifting its earnings.
The owner of Spur Steak Ranches, Panarottis and John Dory’s said profit improved as more customers spent slightly more on meals, even though overall customer traffic was flat. Its brands also benefited from refreshed store designs and targeted marketing campaigns that kept them competitive in a market where supermarket chains are increasingly pushing into ready-made meals...
