Shareholder activists take aim at Shoprite’s low minimum wage
Just Share finds the retailer the lowest paying of 15 of 39 eligible JSE top 40 companies who disclosed their internal minimum wage
21 August 2025 - 15:56
Staff pay at SA’s retailers has once again come under scrutiny in a report by shareholder activism group Just Share, which raises concerns that companies in the sector contribute to entrenched poverty and inequality.
The report, which analysed remuneration disclosures by JSE-listed firms, found that Shoprite — the country’s biggest retailer and private sector employer — paid some of the lowest wages among the country’s top listed companies...
