NEWS ANALYSIS: Boxer boom leaves Pick n Pay trailing in its wake
Embattled retailer’s asymmetric turnaround underpinned by Boxer’s fundamentals, analyst says
20 August 2025 - 05:00
Boxer’s explosive growth has pushed Pick n Pay’s core supermarkets into the background, with analysts warning that the mid-market chain risks losing further ground if its turnaround falters.
With the market pricing the company’s flagship stores as having little to no value, Pick n Pay is now being eclipsed by Boxer...
