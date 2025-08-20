Indian carmaker Tata plans to take on Chinese peers in SA
Tata Motors is positioning itself among SA’s top five players in a fiercely contested car market
20 August 2025 - 15:31
Tata Motors says it plans to capture between 6% and 8% of SA’s passenger car market within the next five years.
The Indian carmaker is positioning itself among SA’s top five players in a fiercely contested space dominated by Western brands and increasingly aggressive Chinese automakers...
