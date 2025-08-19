Companies / Retail & Consumer

US proxy advisory firm opposes re-election of Richemont’s Ruperts

Institutional Shareholder Services recommends voting against chair Johann Rupert and board member Anton Rupert at September’s AGM

19 August 2025 - 18:12
by Oliver Hirt
Chair Johann Rupert in the White House. Picture: REUTERS
Zurich— US proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advised Richemont investors to reject several of the luxury goods company’s proposals for its AGM in September, according to a report on Tuesday.

ISS recommended voting against the re-election of chair Johann Rupert and board member Anton Rupert, citing concerns over the company’s unequal voting rights structure, which it argued benefits both individuals.

According to Richemont’s website, the Rupert family holds 9.1% of the equity of the company, which translates to 50% of voting rights.

ISS also opposed the proposed bonus payments to the executive committee, totalling Sf30.6m ($38m), criticising Richemont for not providing the targets and results that underpin the variable compensation.

Richemont did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters 

Europe and Americas boost Richemont’s sales

The group reported consistent growth across all distribution channels, led by Jewellery Maisons
Companies
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family

It used to be assumed that the families of Harry Oppenheimer, Anton Rupert, Raymond Ackerman and Bill Venter would run the business
Opinion
1 month ago

Richemont’s shares jump as full-year sales boosted by jewellery maisons

After a resilient first half, sales accelerated in the second part of the year
Companies
3 months ago
