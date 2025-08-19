Chair Johann Rupert in the White House. Picture: REUTERS
Zurich— US proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advised Richemont investors to reject several of the luxury goods company’s proposals for its AGM in September, according to a report on Tuesday.
ISS recommended voting against the re-election of chair Johann Rupert and board member Anton Rupert, citing concerns over the company’s unequal voting rights structure, which it argued benefits both individuals.
According to Richemont’s website, the Rupert family holds 9.1% of the equity of the company, which translates to 50% of voting rights.
ISS also opposed the proposed bonus payments to the executive committee, totalling Sf30.6m ($38m), criticising Richemont for not providing the targets and results that underpin the variable compensation.
Richemont did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
US proxy advisory firm opposes re-election of Richemont’s Ruperts
Institutional Shareholder Services recommends voting against chair Johann Rupert and board member Anton Rupert at September’s AGM
Zurich— US proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advised Richemont investors to reject several of the luxury goods company’s proposals for its AGM in September, according to a report on Tuesday.
ISS recommended voting against the re-election of chair Johann Rupert and board member Anton Rupert, citing concerns over the company’s unequal voting rights structure, which it argued benefits both individuals.
According to Richemont’s website, the Rupert family holds 9.1% of the equity of the company, which translates to 50% of voting rights.
ISS also opposed the proposed bonus payments to the executive committee, totalling Sf30.6m ($38m), criticising Richemont for not providing the targets and results that underpin the variable compensation.
Richemont did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
Europe and Americas boost Richemont’s sales
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family
Richemont’s shares jump as full-year sales boosted by jewellery maisons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARC HASENFUSS: Online gaming’s Johnny-come-lately
Europe and Americas boost Richemont’s sales
MARC HASENFUSS: JSE hits 100,000 points as long-term investors reap the rewards
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family
MARC HASENFUSS: End of the road for Reinet?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.