Truworths earnings expected to be lower despite UK business gains
Office UK delivered solid growth, supported by steady demand for branded footwear and ongoing store investments
14 August 2025 - 08:59
Truworths says it expects full-year earnings to decline as stronger sales from its UK business failed to offset weaker trading in SA.
The fashion retailer said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to fall up to 11%, with overall profit set to drop more sharply because the previous year’s results were boosted by one-off gains...
