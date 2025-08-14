Coach parent Tapestry shares slump as it trims profit outlook due to tariffs

People walk past a Coach store in New York, the US. Picture: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS
Bengaluru/New York — Coach parent Tapestry forecast annual profit below expectations due to rising tariffs, sending its shares plunging 14%, and said it planned to cut the range of its inventory as retailers try to offset the impact of import duties.
The company said tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump would cost it about $160m for its fiscal 2026, following warnings from other upmarket retailers such as Gucci-owner Kering and French luxury group LVMH on the hit from the levies.
The retail industry relies heavily on production from Southeast Asian countries, and now must bear the cost of roughly 20% tariffs on goods brought in from those nations. Tapestry makes its Coach and Kate Spade handbags primarily in countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and India.
The tariffs will disproportionately affect Kate Spade as the vast majority of its business is in the US, CFO Scott Roe said.
Tapestry said it would cut the number of Kate Spade handbags it offers by 30%. Several retailers have reduced the range of inventory they are importing as weaker-selling brands become less attractive to ship with added tariffs.
“Tariffs are now forcing brands across the consumer spectrum to take a closer look at their assortments and focus on their most profitable SKUs, which can also help preserve margins by reducing the need to markdown,” eMarketer's Sky Canaves said.
The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.72bn, ahead of the LSEG analyst consensus for $1.68bn. Tapestry also said it expected annual revenue of $7.2bn, ahead of expectations.
Adjusted profit for the quarter to end-June was $1.04 per share, topping estimates of $1.02 per share.
Tapestry expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share in the range of $5.30 to $5.45, compared with estimates of $5.49 per share, according to LSEG data. The company expects a 60c tariff hit to its annual profit, with the end of the “de minimis” exemption on small shipments accounting for about a third of the impact.
“Even within Tapestry, the sought-after Coach brand should be able to pass down more of the tariff costs to customers via higher prices than Kate Spade, which is less in demand,” Canaves added.
This year companies aggressively increased imports ahead of Trump’s imposition of tariffs. So far, US businesses have mostly absorbed the rising import costs, but Goldman Sachs economists believe that will change in the coming months.
While consumer-level inflation has remained relatively steady, inflation at the producer level spiked in July.
Tapestry sales declined 11% in Japan and revenue decreased 1% in other Asian countries.
Shares of the company have risen about 74% this year, largely due to the appeal of Coach bags that have won over younger consumers. Reuters
Coach parent Tapestry shares slump as it trims profit outlook due to tariffs
The US company follows other upmarket retailers warning tariffs affecting Southeast Asia producers will push up costs
Bengaluru/New York — Coach parent Tapestry forecast annual profit below expectations due to rising tariffs, sending its shares plunging 14%, and said it planned to cut the range of its inventory as retailers try to offset the impact of import duties.
The company said tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump would cost it about $160m for its fiscal 2026, following warnings from other upmarket retailers such as Gucci-owner Kering and French luxury group LVMH on the hit from the levies.
The retail industry relies heavily on production from Southeast Asian countries, and now must bear the cost of roughly 20% tariffs on goods brought in from those nations. Tapestry makes its Coach and Kate Spade handbags primarily in countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and India.
The tariffs will disproportionately affect Kate Spade as the vast majority of its business is in the US, CFO Scott Roe said.
Tapestry said it would cut the number of Kate Spade handbags it offers by 30%. Several retailers have reduced the range of inventory they are importing as weaker-selling brands become less attractive to ship with added tariffs.
“Tariffs are now forcing brands across the consumer spectrum to take a closer look at their assortments and focus on their most profitable SKUs, which can also help preserve margins by reducing the need to markdown,” eMarketer's Sky Canaves said.
The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.72bn, ahead of the LSEG analyst consensus for $1.68bn. Tapestry also said it expected annual revenue of $7.2bn, ahead of expectations.
Adjusted profit for the quarter to end-June was $1.04 per share, topping estimates of $1.02 per share.
Tapestry expects fiscal 2026 earnings per share in the range of $5.30 to $5.45, compared with estimates of $5.49 per share, according to LSEG data. The company expects a 60c tariff hit to its annual profit, with the end of the “de minimis” exemption on small shipments accounting for about a third of the impact.
“Even within Tapestry, the sought-after Coach brand should be able to pass down more of the tariff costs to customers via higher prices than Kate Spade, which is less in demand,” Canaves added.
This year companies aggressively increased imports ahead of Trump’s imposition of tariffs. So far, US businesses have mostly absorbed the rising import costs, but Goldman Sachs economists believe that will change in the coming months.
While consumer-level inflation has remained relatively steady, inflation at the producer level spiked in July.
Tapestry sales declined 11% in Japan and revenue decreased 1% in other Asian countries.
Shares of the company have risen about 74% this year, largely due to the appeal of Coach bags that have won over younger consumers. Reuters
Weaver Fintech sticks with buy-now-pay-later model
Shein, Temu defend business models amid jobs threat concerns
White Stuff acquisition boosts TFG’s first-quarter sales
US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’
Diageo’s flat results in tough spirits market cheered by investors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Shein, Temu defend business models amid jobs threat concerns
Truworths earnings expected to be lower despite UK business gains
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister brands, boosting adult wear presence
US tariffs could ‘open doors for local brands’
Just Share slams Woolworths’ staff benefits as inadequate amid CEO pay gap ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.