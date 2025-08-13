Weaver Fintech sticks with buy now pay later model
Weaver says it is prepared for greater regulatory oversight of the sector and supports measures to improve transparency and protect consumers
13 August 2025 - 12:03
Weaver Fintech, the owner of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider PayJustNow, says it is prepared for greater regulatory oversight of the sector and supports measures that improve transparency and protect consumers.
The company was responding to mounting global scrutiny and legal opinion that the product currently risks overextending consumers financially, prompting calls for tighter regulation and more responsible lending practices...
