Fintech growth lifts Weaver’s 45% earnings
Improved performance from recently rebranded group’s lending and retail operations boosts revenue
12 August 2025 - 11:13
Weaver Fintech, formerly HomeChoice International, has reported a rise in earnings for the interim period driven by continued growth in its fintech business.
The group, which recently rebranded to reflect its shift from homeware retailing to a fintech-led model, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 45% to 285.5c for the six months to end-June. Profit before tax rose 48%, with 98% of earnings generated by the fintech segment. ..
