Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to sell canning business
The sale to a consortium of local fruit producers is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the market, commission says
11 August 2025 - 18:36
The Competition Commission has approved the sale of Tiger Brands’ Langeberg and Ashton Foods canning business to a consortium of local fruit producers.
The transaction, finalised after five years, clears the way for Tiger to fully exit the deciduous canned fruit market, while promoting local ownership and sustained competition...
