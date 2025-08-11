STOCKWATCH: Clicks edges closer to R100bn milestone
Earnings growth, beauty and pharmacy sectors, and investor confidence underpin market value
11 August 2025 - 05:00
Clicks is closing in on a market value of R100bn, backed by consistent earnings growth, its strong positioning in the beauty and pharmacy sectors, and investor confidence in its strategy.
The group is the third-largest listed retailer by market capitalisation, behind Pepkor and Shoprite. Its shares closed at R371.41 on Friday, giving the group a market capitalisation of R87.9bn. That is an increase of more than 64% over the past five years and 28% over the past three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.