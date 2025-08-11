Rainbow Chicken projects over threefold rise in full-year profit
Earnings were boosted by higher sales volumes, improved operational performance and reduced costs
11 August 2025 - 08:34
Rainbow Chicken says it expects its earnings for the year to end-June to surge more than threefold, driven by higher sales volumes, improved operational performance and reduced costs.
In a trading statement on Monday, the poultry producer said headline earnings per share (HEPS), a key profit measure, were projected to range between 63.55c and 67.60c, an increase of 214% to 234% from 20.26c in the previous year. ..
