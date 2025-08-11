Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister brands, boosting adult wear presence
Competition Commission clears takeover deal with an estimated value of R1.9bn
11 August 2025 - 19:49
The Competition Commission has cleared Pepkor’s takeover of four fashion brands as well as homeware and décor brand Boardmans from Edgars owner Retailability.
The deal, with an estimated value of R1.9bn, is expected to expand Pepkor’s store portfolio, sharpen its edge in the adult apparel market and create opportunities to consolidate sourcing, logistics and e-commerce capabilities across the group...
