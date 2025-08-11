Manufacturing slump and tough market weigh on Italtile
The group expects trading conditions to remain challenging in the short to medium term as oversupply and weak demand persist
11 August 2025 - 09:44
Italtile expects earnings for the year to end-June to be flat to slightly higher, as a slump in manufacturing sales and subdued demand in the building sector weigh on performance.
In a voluntary trading update on Monday, the group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were forecast to increase by 0.1%- 5.2% to between 123.1c and 129.4c compared with a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.