Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable luxury
‘Recession Glam’ is a move by buyers towards lower-maintenance and more value-focused choices
11 August 2025 - 05:00
Fragrances are set to lead growth in the global beauty and personal care industry, driven by a rising consumer preference for affordable indulgence as economic pressures reshape spending habits, a global data analytics company said.
According to the latest World Market for Beauty and Personal Care report commissioned by Euromonitor International, fragrances will account for 23% of absolute growth in the $593bn global industry between 2024 and 2029, with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 5.5%...
