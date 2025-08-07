RCL expects headline earnings lift despite sugar drag
07 August 2025 - 18:03
RCL Foods expects to deliver an increase in earnings for the year to end-June, despite headwinds in its sugar business in the second half.
In a voluntary trading statement released on Thursday, the food producer said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out one-off and non-trading items from total operations, to increase 5.6%-12.6%, to a range of 150c-160c. This compares with the 142.1c reported in the previous financial year...
