CGSO returns R11.9m to consumers amid rise in complaints
Ombud flags increase in online shopping disputes and urges awareness of consumer rights, especially in rural and low-income communities
07 August 2025 - 10:42
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) has recovered just more than R11.9m for consumers in the past financial year despite a rise in the number of complaints.
The figure, covering the 12 months to end-February 2025, reflects refunds, repairs, replacements and cancellations secured through the CGSO’s dispute resolution process. It follows a year marked by economic pressure, growing online retail activity and increasing consumer dissatisfaction...
