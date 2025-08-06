Shein and Temu threaten local fashion jobs as e-commerce surges
Report warns that more than 34,000 local jobs could be lost by the end of the decade
06 August 2025 - 10:29
Growing consumer appetite for online shopping is fuelling a fresh crisis in the clothing industry, with a new report warning that more than 34,000 local jobs could be lost by the end of the decade as offshore e-commerce giants tighten their grip on the market.
According to a study commissioned by the Localisation Support Fund and conducted by research firm BMA, fast growing platforms including Shein and Temu are rapidly eating into the market share of local retailers and manufacturers, pulling billions in consumer spending away from domestic value chains...
