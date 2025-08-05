Shoprite earnings to rise over 20% driven by Supermarkets RSA
Online sales through its on-demand delivery platform Sixty60 increased by 47.7%
05 August 2025 - 09:26
Retailer Shoprite Holdings expects to report a more than 20% rise in annual earnings as it continues to advance its omnichannel growth strategy, powered by its core RSA supermarkets business.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for total operations for the 52 weeks ended June 9 are seen 15.2%-25.2% higher at 1,372.0c-1,491.2c. Heps from continuing operations are expected to be 9.4%-19.4% higher year on year...
