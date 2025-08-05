Pick n Pay confirms appointment of former Massmart CEO Grant Pattison to board
05 August 2025 - 08:44
UPDATED 05 August 2025 - 19:26
Pick n Pay has appointed former Massmart CEO Grant Pattison to its board as it works to recover from years of losses in its core supermarket business and re-establish operational stability under returned CEO Sean Summers.
The appointment, confirmed at the retailer’s AGM on Tuesday, is part of a broader effort to strengthen governance and execution capacity as the group implements its five-point turnaround strategy...
