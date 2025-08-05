Just Share slams Woolworths’ staff benefits as inadequate amid CEO pay gap concern
Criticism reignites scrutiny over SA’s extreme wage inequality
05 August 2025 - 05:00
Activist group Just Share has dismissed Woolworths’ new staff healthcare benefits as insufficient, saying the initiative, while important, does not make employee pay fair or reasonable.
This criticism reignites scrutiny over SA’s extreme wage inequality and raises fresh questions about whether retailers are doing enough to close the gap between top executives and frontline workers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.