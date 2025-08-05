Boxer lifts Pick n Pay, though turnaround remains gradual
The group has announced that former Edcon and Massmart CEO Grant Pattison will join its board as an independent non-executive director designate
05 August 2025 - 08:44
Pick n Pay has reported a rise in turnover for the 17 weeks to June 29, driven by steady growth in its Boxer division.
The group’s core supermarket business remained in slow recovery, highlighting its reliance on Boxer for momentum as it works to stabilise its flagship brand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.