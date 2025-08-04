Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years
Retail giant has exited several other countries in Africa in recent past
04 August 2025 - 05:00
Shoprite, Africa’s largest food retailer, is looking to dispose of its Malawian business to domestic players, 25 years after it first invested in the country.
Malawi’s antitrust body, the Competition and Fair Trading Commission, in a public notice said on Friday it had received an application from the Karson Investment Trust over the mooted purchase of Shoprite’s assets in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.