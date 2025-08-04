Prime Kapital finalises MAS offer after securing €230m in funding
The offer comes just days after Hyprop withdrew its competing bid over transparency concerns
04 August 2025 - 09:19
Prime Kapital has formally launched its voluntary offer to acquire the MAS shares it does not already own, escalating the takeover battle just days after Hyprop withdrew its competing bid over transparency concerns.
Announced on the JSE’s SENS on Monday, the offer is priced at €1.40 per share (about R29.22), a 28% premium to MAS’ current share price, and is backed by €230m in secured funding. The company said the offer was not conditional on gaining control of MAS, but only required a 10% shareholder acceptance of the cash component...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.