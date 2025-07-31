Woolworths flags up to 27% drop in earnings
Its Australian Country Road Group unit continued to underperform
31 July 2025 - 08:52
Woolworths Holdings expects earnings for the year to end-June to fall as much as 27%, largely due to the underperformance of its Australian Country Road Group (CRG) and the effect of non-cash impairments.
The retailer said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) — a key profit measure that strips out certain one-off items — were expected to decline between 22% and 27% compared with the prior comparable 52-week period. That translates to between 257.2c and 274.8c per share, down from 352.3c previously...
