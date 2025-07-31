US recovery lifts BAT’s earnings despite currency drag
CEO Tadeu Marroco says ‘regulatory challenges in Bangladesh and Australia’ have affected company’s performance in Asia region
31 July 2025 - 10:25
British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported an increase in its first-half earnings, which were driven by a recovery in its US operations and growth in its smokeless business, despite facing foreign exchange headwinds.
The company said adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), excluding Canada, for the six months to end-June rose 1.7% at constant exchange rates thanks to improved operating performance and cost discipline...
