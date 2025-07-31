Mondi posts lower earnings despite solid packaging performance
The uncoated fine paper segment weighed on results, delivering significantly lower earnings than in the prior year
31 July 2025 - 09:54
Mondi has reported a decline in earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year despite a strong performance by its core packaging businesses.
The global packaging and paper group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June fell 11% to 37.2 euro cents, driven by a weaker performance by its uncoated fine paper unit and a lower forestry fair value gain...
