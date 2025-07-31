Market underestimates Mondi’s earnings potential, says Coronation
According to the fund manager, the group is poised for a recovery in earnings as conditions normalise
31 July 2025 - 09:54
UPDATED 31 July 2025 - 20:30
Coronation Fund Managers believes the market is undervaluing Mondi, saying the global packaging and paper group’s earnings do not reflect its long-term potential or the strategic progress it has made in recent years.
While Mondi is feeling headwinds from cyclical and macroeconomic factors, Coronation said the market was missing the longer-term upside. With new capacity coming online, improving demand, and strong structural drivers in e-commerce and sustainability, the group was poised for a recovery in earnings as conditions normalise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.