AB InBev tumbles as sales slide in China and Brazil

Stock slumps to five-month low as investors fret about industry growth

31 July 2025 - 16:58
by Emma Rumney
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
London — Brewer AB InBev said on Thursday its second-quarter sales volumes fell more than expected due to weak demand in Brazil and China, adding to investor concerns about industry growth and sending the stock to a five-month low.

Shares in AB InBev, the maker of brands including Corona and Stella Artois, were down 10.5% in afternoon trade, the lowest since February and on track for their biggest single-day decline since 2020.

Volumes at the world’s largest brewer by sales fell 1.9% in the three months through June, compared to analyst expectations for a 0.3% decline. A 9% drop in Brazil was a particular negative.

In China, where AB InBev has been struggling to keep pace with growth at rivals, volumes fell 7.4%.

The company did however report revenue and profit growth, with the latter ahead of forecasts at 6.5%.

CEO Michel Doukeris said Brazil had been hit by poor weather, which had extended through the beginning of July.

“Our brands remain healthy. We had very good growth for premium brands,” he said, adding the company could deliver in Brazil and across South America in the second half.

AB InBev has in recent quarters consistently outperformed expectations on profits and increased revenue by getting drinkers to pay more for its beers. But it, and other top brewers, have struggled to get volumes growing.

Rival Heineken also sounded cautious about volumes on Monday, citing tariff uncertainties that sent its shares down more than 8%.

Heineken said US tariff threats had hit consumer confidence and dented beer sales in the US and elsewhere in the Americas — key regions for AB InBev. But AB InBev did not cite this as a factor.

For AB InBev, analysts pointed to bright spots, including in North America, where the company performed better than expected.

But problems in Brazil, where it underperformed the wider industry, overshadowed this, according to Siphelele Mdudu, investment analyst at Matrix Fund Managers, an AB InBev investor.

Still, Mdudu said Heineken had grown market share in Brazil and was planning to increase competition there including via a new brewery opening this year.

“In your own backyard, Brazil, you’ve lost volumes,” he said, adding AB InBev “cannot afford to disappoint” in such key markets.

Reuters

Brazil and China hurt AB InBev’s volumes, but profits beat estimates

Better profit was due to revenue growth and cost management that expanded margins
7 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Corona Extra still the world’s most valuable beer brand

In the Champagne and wine category Moet & Chandon is the clear leader
6 days ago

AB InBev first quarter profits rise despite selling less beer

The group benefited from stronger pricing and growing demand for premium and no-alcohol brands
2 months ago
