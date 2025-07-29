New stores help Boxer to grow turnover
Value grocery retailer is confident it is on track to meet its previously guided low-teens turnover growth objective for its 2026 financial year
29 July 2025 - 09:16
Value grocery retailer Boxer has reported higher turnover and remains on track to deliver its previously guided low-teens turnover growth objective for the 2026 financial year.
Turnover for the 17-week period to June 29 increased by 12.1%, and 3.9% on a like-for-like basis, compared with the 9%, and 3.7% on a like-for-like basis, in the second half of the 2025 financial year, the retailer said on Tuesday...
