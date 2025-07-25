AVI earnings rise despite anaemic demand
AVI expects consolidated HEPS for the year ended June to increase by 5%-7%
25 July 2025 - 11:50
Consumer goods group AVI expects to report a rise in annual earnings despite a challenging consumer environment, with “anaemic” demand in many key categories.
The group said on Friday it expected consolidated headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June to increase by between 5% and 7%, translating into 721.5c to 735.2c per share from 687.1c a year ago...
