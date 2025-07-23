Mr Price lifts sales and gains ground against rivals
Mr Price saw strong trading in April and May, helped by early winter demand and the timing of Easter
23 July 2025 - 09:38
Fashion retailer Mr Price grew sales in the first quarter of its new financial year, gaining market share despite a weaker end to the period.
The group reported that retail sales increased by 6.3% to R9bn in the quarter ended June 28, while comparable store sales grew by 3%...
