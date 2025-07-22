Ibex, formerly Steinhoff, sells entire Pepkor stake for $1.5bn
Steinhoff collapsed in 2017 after huge accounting fraud came to light
22 July 2025 - 21:09
Ibex, formerly known as Steinhoff International, sold its entire 28% stake in clothing retailer Pepkor for $1.5bn via an accelerated book build.
The company offered about 1-billion shares, according to the terms of the deal published on Monday. A bookrunner said on Tuesday the shares were priced at R25.45 each...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.