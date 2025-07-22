Fund managers bet big on banks, apparel stocks as markets rebound
Managers forecast 12-month total returns of 16% for equities, ahead of returns for bonds and cash
22 July 2025 - 05:00
SA fund managers are increasing their exposure to banks and apparel retail, positioning themselves to benefit from improving domestic conditions.
According to Bank of America’s SA fund manager survey for July 2025, banks are the most overweight sector, followed by clothing retail...
