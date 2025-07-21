Kraft Heinz hopes uncoupling of 2015 merger will revive brands

Packages of Velveeta, a brand owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
New York — Kraft Heinz’s potential spin-off of slower-growing brands such as Velveeta cheese is a risky last-ditch effort to boost returns by reversing its unsuccessful decade-old merger.
The Chicago- and Pittsburgh-based foodmaker is studying a potential spin-off of a large chunk of its grocery business, including many Kraft products, into a new entity, a source said on July 11, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. That entity could be valued at up to $20bn on its own, which would make it the biggest deal in consumer goods so far this year.
The company declined to comment on the move. Shares in the foodmaker have lost about two-thirds of their value since Kraft and HJ Heinz merged in 2015 in a deal backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway that was aimed at cutting costs and growing the brands internationally.
US consumers, however, have been spending less on increasingly expensive name-brand packaged food after the pandemic.
In addition, Kraft Heinz’s convenience-orientated products like its Lunchables meal kit face scrutiny in the US, its biggest market, amid the rise of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) social movement led by US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The $33.3bn market-cap company said in May that it was “evaluating potential strategic transactions to unlock shareholder value” as executives from Berkshire Hathaway left its board, most likely after losing faith in the foodmaker, bankers said.
Competition from cheaper options
The potential move, yet to be confirmed by Kraft Heinz, would probably undo the approximately $45bn 2015 merger, though the details of how the company’s 200-odd brands would be split up are unclear.
It also was not a sure bet for investors, because they would reap the most value only if acquirers stepped in to buy either of the new companies, analysts said.
Kraft Heinz’s condiments division, led by ketchup brand Heinz and Philadelphia cream cheese, posted $11.4bn in sales last year and has room to grow internationally.
On a stand-alone basis, it would probably command a higher multiple than the overall company was trading at, making it more valuable, analysts and bankers said.
The rest of Kraft Heinz’s products — with sales of $14.5bn from legacy brands such as Oscar Mayer that face competition from cheaper private-label options — would probably be valued in line with the whole company, which currently trades just below nine times its earnings.
Kraft Heinz did not immediately return a request for comment.
‘Black eye’
This path is dicey because the separation alone may create only a small benefit for investors, according to analysts and investment bankers.
Bigger returns hinge on Kraft Heinz eventually finding a buyer — and a premium — for either of its two businesses.
“It doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of upside,” said Bank of America analyst Peter Galbo. “It really is reliant on an acquisition down the line.”
Kraft Heinz’s board and management may have looked at the break-up of the Kellogg Co as a success story they could replicate, investment bankers said. Earlier this month, European candy maker Ferrero agreed to acquire Kellogg Co’s cereal business, WK Kellogg, for $3.1bn. Last year, Mars scooped up Kellogg Co’s other business, Pringles maker Kellanova, for about $36bn.
Possible acquirers for the condiments business could be spice and hot sauce-maker McCormick Co, Unilever or Nestlé, investment bankers said. McCormick declined to comment. Unilever and Nestlé did not respond to requests for comment.
The slower-growing Kraft-orientated business could meanwhile garner interest from another company that wanted to build up its clout with grocers like Walmart and Kroger, said Dave Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital, which holds Kraft Heinz shares in an exchange-traded fund.
But Wagner said finding buyers in a challenged segment may not be easy.
Sales across the entire foodmaker fell 3% in 2024, and the company slashed its forecasts for sales and profit for the rest of this year.
“If you keep the company as it is now or split it, both are going to have some type of black eye,” Wagner said. “They probably wouldn’t be tier one acquisition targets.” Reuters
Kraft Heinz hopes uncoupling of 2015 merger will revive brands
Shares in the foodmaker have lost about two-thirds of their value since the Kraft-HJ Heinz tie-up
New York — Kraft Heinz’s potential spin-off of slower-growing brands such as Velveeta cheese is a risky last-ditch effort to boost returns by reversing its unsuccessful decade-old merger.
The Chicago- and Pittsburgh-based foodmaker is studying a potential spin-off of a large chunk of its grocery business, including many Kraft products, into a new entity, a source said on July 11, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. That entity could be valued at up to $20bn on its own, which would make it the biggest deal in consumer goods so far this year.
The company declined to comment on the move. Shares in the foodmaker have lost about two-thirds of their value since Kraft and HJ Heinz merged in 2015 in a deal backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway that was aimed at cutting costs and growing the brands internationally.
US consumers, however, have been spending less on increasingly expensive name-brand packaged food after the pandemic.
In addition, Kraft Heinz’s convenience-orientated products like its Lunchables meal kit face scrutiny in the US, its biggest market, amid the rise of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) social movement led by US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The $33.3bn market-cap company said in May that it was “evaluating potential strategic transactions to unlock shareholder value” as executives from Berkshire Hathaway left its board, most likely after losing faith in the foodmaker, bankers said.
Competition from cheaper options
The potential move, yet to be confirmed by Kraft Heinz, would probably undo the approximately $45bn 2015 merger, though the details of how the company’s 200-odd brands would be split up are unclear.
It also was not a sure bet for investors, because they would reap the most value only if acquirers stepped in to buy either of the new companies, analysts said.
Kraft Heinz’s condiments division, led by ketchup brand Heinz and Philadelphia cream cheese, posted $11.4bn in sales last year and has room to grow internationally.
On a stand-alone basis, it would probably command a higher multiple than the overall company was trading at, making it more valuable, analysts and bankers said.
The rest of Kraft Heinz’s products — with sales of $14.5bn from legacy brands such as Oscar Mayer that face competition from cheaper private-label options — would probably be valued in line with the whole company, which currently trades just below nine times its earnings.
Kraft Heinz did not immediately return a request for comment.
‘Black eye’
This path is dicey because the separation alone may create only a small benefit for investors, according to analysts and investment bankers.
Bigger returns hinge on Kraft Heinz eventually finding a buyer — and a premium — for either of its two businesses.
“It doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of upside,” said Bank of America analyst Peter Galbo. “It really is reliant on an acquisition down the line.”
Kraft Heinz’s board and management may have looked at the break-up of the Kellogg Co as a success story they could replicate, investment bankers said. Earlier this month, European candy maker Ferrero agreed to acquire Kellogg Co’s cereal business, WK Kellogg, for $3.1bn. Last year, Mars scooped up Kellogg Co’s other business, Pringles maker Kellanova, for about $36bn.
Possible acquirers for the condiments business could be spice and hot sauce-maker McCormick Co, Unilever or Nestlé, investment bankers said. McCormick declined to comment. Unilever and Nestlé did not respond to requests for comment.
The slower-growing Kraft-orientated business could meanwhile garner interest from another company that wanted to build up its clout with grocers like Walmart and Kroger, said Dave Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital, which holds Kraft Heinz shares in an exchange-traded fund.
But Wagner said finding buyers in a challenged segment may not be easy.
Sales across the entire foodmaker fell 3% in 2024, and the company slashed its forecasts for sales and profit for the rest of this year.
“If you keep the company as it is now or split it, both are going to have some type of black eye,” Wagner said. “They probably wouldn’t be tier one acquisition targets.” Reuters
Hong Kong probes data leak at Louis Vuitton affecting 419,000 people
SA Ford dealers to invest nearly R1bn in upgrades
NEWS ANALYSIS: Retailers race for liquor market share
Couche-Tard abandons $46bn bid for Seven & i Holdings
Swatch sales slide more than forecast on weak Chinese demand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Stellantis expects $2.7bn first half loss on restructuring costs and US tariffs
International business briefs: X says French probe ‘politically motivated’
Ether Machine targets $1.6bn in Nasdaq debut
SA manufacturing banks on AI to bridge skills gap
Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.