Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hong Kong probes data leak at Louis Vuitton affecting 419,000 people

Names, passport details, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, shopping history and product preferences were leaked

21 July 2025 - 09:53
by Farah Master
LVMH has missed expectations for first-quarter sales. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SUI
Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog said on Monday that it was investigating a data leak at Louis Vuitton affecting about 419,000 customers, just after a cyberattack on the luxury brand in South Korea in June.

Leaked data included names, passport details, addresses and email addresses as well as phone numbers, shopping history and product preferences, Hong Kong’s office of the privacy commissioner for personal data said in an emailed statement.

Louis Vuitton submitted the data breach incident to the office on July 17. Its French head office found suspicious activities on its computer system on June 13 and then discovered on July 2 that it affected Hong Kong customers, the statement said.

The office said it had launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether the incident involved delayed notification. No relevant complaints or inquiries had been received so far, it said.

The incident comes after a systems breach at Louis Vuitton in Korea in June led to the leak of some customer data, including contact information, but it did not involve customers’ financial information, the company said.

Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Reuters

CHRIS GILMOUR: Porsche retains crown as the world’s most valuable brand at $41.1bn

In second spot in Brand Finance’s ranking was Chanel on $37.9bn and in third place Louis Vuitton on $32.9bn
Opinion
1 week ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: The LVMH premium is no longer luxurious

LVMH becomes harder to justify as a long position as it opts for growth in affluent rather than exclusive markets
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Hermès overtakes LVMH as sales disappoint

Analysts lower luxury sector growth forecasts as Trump's tariffs stoke recession fears
Companies
3 months ago
